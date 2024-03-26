Girona star could hold key to Real Madrid’s Alphonso Davies transfer plan

Bayern Munich and Real Madrid could open talks over a transfer for Alphonso Davies in the coming weeks.

The Bundesliga giants are working on a renewal proposal for the Canadian international, but with limited progress.

With Davies’ current deal at the Allianz Arena expiring in 2025, Bayern want to resolve the situation before he moves into its final 12 months this summer.

As per the latest update from Sky Germany, Bayern have given Davies a final €14m annual salary offer until 2029, with the defender still negotiating for €20m.

With Bayern unwilling to alter their position, the situation is blocked, and the club want an answer by the end of March on his intentions.

Real Madrid are watching with interest but they are not willing to meet Bayern’s €50m asking price.

Reports from Diario AS claim a compromise could be reached involving former Real Madrid left back Miguel Gutierrez, currently starring for Girona.

Los Blancos have an option to buy him back for €8m this summer, and he could be offered to Bayern as a Davies replacement, to reduce the transfer price to around €30m.