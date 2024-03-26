Getafe and Las Palmas battling it out for 23-year-old centre-back

Getafe and Las Palmas are both looking to strengthen their defence in the summer, albeit for different reasons, and appear to have settled on the same target. Caykur Rizespor defender Emirhan Topcu has been revealed as a target for both

The 23-year-old centre-back is subject to an offer from Getafe, who want to tie him down to a three-year deal. They remain in talks with Rizespor, and Topcu is keen to join Getafe. However Las Palmas cannot be ruled out of the race either. They made an offer for Topcu in January, but it was turned down, as per Diario AS.

Tall and imposing, Topcu has received a call-up to the Turkey under-21 side in the past, but has established himself as a regular in the Tjurkish Superlig over the last two seasons, starting 90% if Rizespor’s games this season.

Getafe have been surprisingly wobbly at the back this season, knowing that Jose Bordalas tends to prioritise solidity first. They rank in the bottom seven defensively. Meanwhile Las Palmas look likely to lose Mika Marmol this summer, and they will be keen to maintain their strong defensive showings next season, with goalkeeper Alvaro Valles also up for sale.