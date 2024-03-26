Fourth-tier Lleida condemn anti-Catalan and racist insults from visiting fans

Just over 48 hours before Spain clash with Brazil in a game aimed to focus efforts on tackling racism in the country, the fourth-tier of Spanish football was witnessing more lamentable incidents.

Lleida Esportiu traveled to Torrent on Sunday on the outskirts of Valencia, where they were sent home with a 2-0 defeat in Segunda RFEF. However the defeat was the least of their concerns, after central defender Neyder Lozano was racially abused by local fans calling him ‘black s***’, as per Segre.

They also noted that there were anti-Catalan insults also proferred by the local support, including at the bus of away fans. Lleida condemned the insults, saying they ‘reject any form of intolerance, and stand for a sport that defends and promotes solidarity, tolerance and human rights.’

It goes to show that the weak argument that it is ‘only Vinicius Junior’ that is racially abused – albeit he has endured a horrendous amount – is not true, and goes right down to the grassroots of football. So far there has been no news of legal action.