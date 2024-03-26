La Liga

Fourth-tier Lleida condemn anti-Catalan and racist insults from visiting fans

Just over 48 hours before Spain clash with Brazil in a game aimed to focus efforts on tackling racism in the country, the fourth-tier of Spanish football was witnessing more lamentable incidents.

Lleida Esportiu traveled to Torrent on Sunday on the outskirts of Valencia, where they were sent home with a 2-0 defeat in Segunda RFEF. However the defeat was the least of their concerns, after central defender Neyder Lozano was racially abused by local fans calling him ‘black s***’, as per Segre.

They also noted that there were anti-Catalan insults also proferred by the local support, including at the bus of away fans. Lleida condemned the insults, saying they ‘reject any form of intolerance, and stand for a sport that defends and promotes solidarity, tolerance and human rights.’

It goes to show that the weak argument that it is ‘only Vinicius Junior’ that is racially abused – albeit he has endured a horrendous amount – is not true, and goes right down to the grassroots of football. So far there has been no news of legal action.

Posted by

Tags Lleida Esportiu Spain La Roja Torrent

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News