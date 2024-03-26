Real Madrid star Eduardo Camavinga could miss their UEFA Champions League quarter final first leg with Manchester City next month.

Los Blancos are counting the cost of another injured player on international duty with Camavinga heading back to Madrid with an ankle issue.

The versatile midfielder picked up an injury in the November international window and a repeat situation will cause frustration at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

Camavinga was forced off before half time in France’s 3-2 friendly win over Marseille with reports from Diario AS confirming a sprain.

There will be an update on his fitness in the coming days and he is due to return to Madrid immediately. for medical tests.

The expected timeframe of recovery would indicate around at least two weeks, if the diagnosis indicates a minor sprain, with City due in Madrid on April 9.

Early reports hint at a tight schedule for Camavinga to be fit in time to face the Premier League champions for at least their first meeting in April.