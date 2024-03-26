David de Gea rejects retirement rumours despite lack of club offers

David de Gea is not planning to retire in 2024 as he plots his next career move.

The 33-year-old is still without a club, following his departure from Manchester United in July 2023, as he is yet to secure a new challenge.

Following his exit from Old Trafford, the veteran goal keeper has received free agent offers from Turkey and La Liga, but nothing significant materialised.

Despite the lack of movement, de Gea has rejected offers to make the move to Saudi Arabia, with a switch to the MLS not generating anything more than rumours.

At the start of 2024, de Gea reportedly turned down a Premier League return at Nottingham Forest, amid uncertainty over his role as No.1.

As per the latest from Relevo, the subject of retirement has been rejected by de Gea, as he remains confident over a suitable offer coming in ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

De Gea was not considered following an injury crisis at Real Madrid last summer and he is currently splitting his time between Manchester and Madrid as he awaits a contract proposal.