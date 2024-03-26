Bayern Munich communicate Ronald Araujo offer amount to Barcelona

Barcelona have been aware of Bayern Munich’s interest in Uruguayan defender Ronald Araujo since around mid-December, and reportedly turned down two offers for him in the January transfer window, under threat of Xavi Hernandez’s resignation. Bayern are set to come back in for him this summer though.

According to Marca, Bayern have made it known to Barcelona through an intermediary that they would be willing to pay €100m for Araujo this summer. While it is not a formal offer, rather a communication of their intentions, but amid Barcelona’s financial struggles and stalling talks over a new deal, the Blaugrana may well be pushed into a sale.

The same report says that Barcelona are keen to hold onto him however, and believe they can get a new deal done for the Uruguayan, whose contract expires in 2026 currently.

This certainly clashes with some of the other reporting regarding Araujo. While Premier League clubs are seemingly still interested in him, information in Germany has come out claiming that Araujo is no longer a priority with the imminent departure of Thomas Tuchel. Meanwhile Barcelona have made no advances on a new deal for Araujo. Previously, there has been talk of the Blaugrana being willing to accept a nine-figure sum for Araujo.