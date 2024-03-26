Barcelona tell long-term midfield target deal will have to wait until 2025

Barcelona are set to miss out on Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich, despite the German being a long-term target for the Catalans. Kimmich looks set to leave Bayern after nine years this summer, but Barcelona do not have the money to make a move for him.

Kimmich is set for showdown talks with Bayern over a new deal, his current contract being up in 2025. However there is a feeling that Kimmich may look for a new opportunity this summer, believing it time to try something new at the age of 29.

🚨 From England they say that Arsenal would be interested in signing Joao Cancelo for the next season. @mundodeportivo pic.twitter.com/OmSPMixaXO — barcacentre (@barcacentre) March 26, 2024

Last week it was reported that Kimmich did not believe the Blaugrana had the funds to sign him this summer, and it appears he was right. Sport report that Barcelona have made it known to Kimmich that they would only be able to sign him on a free in 2025, if he ran down his contract. While Bayern’s demands are not known, they are expected to be in excess of €60m.

Kimmich is in a similar situation to Real Madrid-linked Alphonso Davies, and it is believed that if he does not agree to a new deal, Bayern will also put him up for sale. The likes of Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United and Manchester City have all reportedly shown interest in Kimmich, as have Barcelona. If indeed that is Bayern’s strategy, Barcelona may as well wave goodbye their chances of signing him, and potentially for good, with Kimmich of an age where this could be his final major move.