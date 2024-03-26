Barcelona linked with shock move for Bundesliga winger liked by Sporting Director Deco

Barcelona are likely to be on the hunt for bargains this summer, and that will likely involve free transfers or loan deals again this summer, having brought in Joao Felix and Joao Cancelo on temporary deals this summer. Taking advantage of the fact that they were not wanted at their clubs, Barcelona secured reinforcements at little cost, and they are hoping to do so again with the left-winger position, one of their top priorities this summer.

While the pivot position looks to be where Barcelona will try to direct more of their resources, the left-winger spot is one of the main tasks on Sporting Director Deco’s list. On his shortlist for the position is Bayern Munich winger Bryan Zaragoza, claim Sport. The 22-year-old arrived at Bayern in the January transfer window from Granada for €17m in the end, but has been left out of the Bayern squad on various occasions, and is struggling to adapt to the language according to manager Thomas Tuchel.

Since arriving at the end of January, he has played just 35 minutes in the nine games he has been available for, and Deco feels he could secure a loan deal for him in the summer. Zaragoza was also linked with Barcelona before he moved to Bayern.

Whether Bayern would be willing to interrupt the period of adaptation for one of their players or not remains to be seen. By the summer they will have a new manager and a new sporting director in situ since Zaragoza was signed, and it is impossible to know where they will fall on Zaragoza, but there has been no news of him potentially leaving Bavaria this summer in Germany.