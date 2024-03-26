Atletico Madrid veteran could exit this summer despite contract extension

Atletico Madrid are hoping to reshape their squad in the summer according to multiple reports and while recently renewed captain Koke Resurreccion will not be part of that, other stalwarts of the Diego Simeone era could be moving on, such as Stefan Savic.

Savic, 33, has a contract until 2025 after he reached 20 games for the season playing at least 45 minutes, which triggered an automatic extension. However he could yet leave this summer. The Serbian wants to find out his role at the club next season, and if he understands that Simeone intends on a rotational job for him, he could look for new opportunities in the summer, as per Marca.

🚨🇧🇷 JUST IN: As of today, Atlético Madrid’s intention is not to extend Gabriel Paulista’s contract. [🥇: @JaviGomara, @mundodeportivo] pic.twitter.com/0I46yTw2kY — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) March 25, 2024

It would depend on the offers the Montenegrin receives, but should he find an opportunity he likes, both Atletico and Savic could be interested in rescinding the remaining year of his deal. Meanwhile Mundo Deportivo report that Gabriel Paulista is unlikely to have his deal extended beyond the summer, despite only joining in the summer.

Cristhian Mosquera has been singled out as the top candidate to come in for Mario Hermoso, who is out of contract this summer, and does not look like he will renewe his contract with Los Colchoneros. Atletico are keen to bring in two centre-backs this summer though, and the freeing up of Savic’s salary could be crucial for them to do so.

Savic has played 26 times this season, starting 22 of them out of a possible 42 matches. his role has certainly decreased over the past 12 months, but he remains a reasonably regular sight in the middle of the Atletico defence. Given Atletico are on track to put up their worst defensive showing in the Diego Simeone era, it is no surprise they are looking at an overhaul at the back.