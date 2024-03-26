Atletico Madrid readying themselves for exit of key defender

Atletico Madrid are preparing for a restructuring of the squad this summer, and part of that rebuild will be the exit of Mario Hermoso, unless there is a radical change. The 28-year-old defender is out of contract this summer, and no advances have been made.

Hermoso has not been impressed with the offer he has from Atletico, and while they have had talks of late, there has been movement from either side towards a deal. As per Relevo, his exit is assumed by both the club and the player. In terms of his future, Hermoso will begin to make decisions on clubs as April comes to an end.

🚨🇧🇷 JUST IN: As of today, Atlético Madrid’s intention is not to extend Gabriel Paulista’s contract. [🥇: @JaviGomara, @mundodeportivo] pic.twitter.com/0I46yTw2kY — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) March 25, 2024

While Hermoso has been linked to both Juventus and Barcelona in recent months, Matteo Moretto has denied that this is the case. It looks as if he may have interest from the Premier League, but Hermoso is likely to have multiple options. The market for central defenders is far from cheap, and Hermoso could represent a bargain deal for a European-level side.