Atletico Madrid back off forward target after hearing mammoth price tag

Atletico Madrid are looking to rebuild in the summer, and it appears very players have their places assured ahead of next season. However Alvaro Morata will be feeling a little more secure in his after Los Colchoneros’ enquiry about Viktor Gyokeres.

The 25-year-old Swedish international has been in scintillating form this season, scoring 36 goals and giving 14 assists in just 39 appearances this season. As the Portuguese League enters the home straight, Gyokeres is a major part of the reason they are top of the table, and have lost just twice all season in the league.

🚨🇵🇹 Definitely, Atlético Madrid doesn’t want to repeat the simple loan formula with João Félix. [🎖️: @MatteMoretto] pic.twitter.com/0OwPv1GYLe — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) March 24, 2024

As per Diario AS, Atletico made an enquiry about his asking price, but have quickly backed away after learning of his €90m asking price. As the Madrid daily point out, only a huge sale for Joao Felix and the exits of one or two more forwards would allow them to go into the transfer market with money to spend on a striker, but even then, they are unlikely to invest that amount. Chelsea and Arsenal have also reportedly enquired about him, and if he is to leave, then it looks as if it will be for the Premier League, given the finances of the deal.