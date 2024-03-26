Athletic Club manager Ernesto Valverde given reasons for optimism with Copa del Rey final on horizon

Athletic Club are enjoying an excellent season so far, with the Basque side sat in fourth place and looking forward to a Copa del Rey final a week on Saturday against Real Mallorca. On Wednesday, Ernesto Valverde was given two more reasons to smile.

As things stand, Valverde will have a full squad to choose from ahead of the final. Los Leones trained on Wednesday with left-back Yuri Berchiche and Ander Herrera recovered from their muscle problems. They were the final two players missing, and MD say they completed training as normal.

Athletic Club face Real Madrid this weekend, and plenty will be wondering about the strength of side that Valverde will put out for that clash, in the knowledge that his players are just six days away from the Copa del Rey final. Were they not so firmly in the race for the top four, it would be a less difficult choice, but Valverde could be ten games away from an unprecedented season in the last four decades.