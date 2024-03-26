Arsenal interest in defender could scupper Barcelona plans in the summer

Barcelona are hoping to retain Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo on a second successive loan deal this summer, but the presence of Arsenal could cause them issues. The Gunners were reportedly interested in him last summer before Cancelo decided to wait it out for a move to Barcelona, and they could come back in for the Portuguese this summer.

According to reports in England, referenced by MD, Arsenal will look to move for Cancelo again. The 29-year-old is likely to be put up for sale by Manchester City again this summer, and they will be determined to find a permanent exit for Cancelo, who still has three years left on his deal.

🚨 Barcelona prefer a new loan for João Cancelo instead of a permanent deal. @Luis_F_Rojo 🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/uBDU1fLnvk — barcacentre (@barcacentre) March 25, 2024

While it is just Barcelona interested, their chances of a loan deal increase dramatically, as there would be no alternative for City if they want to move him on. Even if Cancelo insists on a return to Barcelona, City may well be willing to wait it out and try to force a move to Arsenal. Cancelo also knows Mikel Arteta from their time together at City, whereas Barcelona are likely to have a new manager in the summer, another factor that could work in Arsenal’s favour.