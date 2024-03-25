Vinicius Junior reduced to tears speaking about racism – ‘Every day I have less desire to play football’

Real Madrid and Brazil star Vinicius Junior could not contain his tears while addressing the racial abuse that he has suffered over the past few years. Brazil will take on Spain at the Santiago Bernabeu in a friendly match that was arranged following racial abuse last season, under the slogan ‘one skin’.

Before he took to the stand, his teammate Dani Carvajal had taken to the stand to declare that Spain is not a racist country, claiming that fans use the insults they believe will be most hurtful towards players.

Vinicius broke down in tears a matter of five minutes into his press conference.

“It’s something quite sad, it’s something that happens here in every game, every day. Every legal complaint of mine makes me very sad. But like all the black people around the world. It’s something sad. This is something that is happening. Not only in Spain, but also around the world… It also happened to my father, they chose a white man over a black man. It’s something that I notice, and I fight because they have chosen me… I fight so that In the near future it won’t happen to anyone again.”

#vinijr struggles to contain himself as he addresses racial abuse he has suffered. pic.twitter.com/qGO7uWOQkQ — Football España (@footballespana_) March 25, 2024

“I feel supported by my teammates and by the footballers. I hope and wish that racism will decrease. The only thing left to do is work and continue on the path already started. The footballers send me messages of support. I have to improve on the field. I’m still just 23 years old and it’s a natural progression… You leave Brazil very young without having learned so many things.”

He was asked about an incident recorded in Barcelona that went without punishment, and Vinicius declared it was the thing that most frustrated him.

“The lack of punishment is what frustrates me every day. It would be significant for it to be punished [harshly]. People would be afraid and thus children would be told that they should not do it.”

Vinicius also called out the authorities in Spain to bring in harsher punishments.

“Every legal complaint I make it seems to be worse. I am not fighting against the fans of Spain, I am fighting against racism in the world. I have spoken with many people who have wanted to help me… There will be people who speak well of me, and speak badly of me. But I have to get used to that. I always plan to help all organisations to combat racism. I have spoken with UEFA, with FIFA, with La Liga and it is true that it is improving, and they are working, but it is also complicated, because racism is not a crime. The defence against racism is not strong enough to fight it. Few people know what we went through with racists.”

The 23-year-old admitted he had considered leaving Real Madrid, but had decided that it would have been a victory for the racists, and that he was better off continuing,

“I’ve never thought much about leaving here… Because if I leave here, I am going to give the racists what they want. I want to continue here, at the best club in the world, so that they continue to have to see my face. I continue to evolve in to continue doing these things, to be the joy of all the people who go to the stadium. Racists are a minority, and it doesn’t always happen. But since I’m daring, I’m from Madrid, the best club in the world. It’s difficult. But I’m going to continue, because the president supports me, the club supports me… If I leave it would be the triumph of the racist.”

“I’m sure that Spain is not a racist country, but there are a lot racists in Spain, and many of them are in the stands. And that’s difficult. I have to explain what racism really is to many Spanish people, and how much it affects me. That my family end up sad in their house.”

“I can play badly, but there are other ways to say that. I want to go to all of the stadiums in Spain with the peace of mind knowing that I will not be judged for the colour of my skin.”

Hate speech is a crime in Spain, and those found guilty of it can been charged with 1 to 4years in prison, and a fine of 6-12 months of their income for being found to promote hate against a certain group in public. Those who ‘injure the dignity’ of a person through hate speech can be jailed for 6 months to 2 years, also combining a fine of 6 months to a year’s income.

Of course Vinicius’ words are likely more related to the feeling of impunity brought about by those incidents which have gone unpunished, essentially making the law redundant. Numerous incidents have been taken through the legal system, with few resulting in jail terms.