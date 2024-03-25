Ronald Araujo returns to Barcelona from Uruguay duty with muscle strain

Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo has returned to the club ahead of schedule after being released by Uruguay. The 24-year-old has a light muscle strain, and did not take part in their friendly with the Basque Country on Saturday, that Marcelo Bielsa’s side drew 1-1.

Uruguay also released Matias Vecino, Facundo Torres, Rodrigo Zalazar and Bruno Mendez before their friendly with Cote d’Ivoire on Tuesday, but Araujo is believed to have a muscle issue. As per MD, director Jorge Giordano declared that he completed all 14 training sessions in their 10 days together at the desired intensity, which was ‘the important thing.’

Araujo’s presence against Las Palmas on Saturday is not believed to be in doubt, but Xavi Hernandez will not want to take any risks ahead of clashes with Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid in the next month. Araujo has been an ever-present this season for Barcelona since missing a month of the season early on in August and September.