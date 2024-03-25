Real Madrid will wait for Trent Alexander-Arnold decision before moving for Liverpool ace

A ripple of murmurs will have spread throughout the Liverpool fanbase last week when it emerged that Real Madrid were interested in star right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold. The 25-year-old playmaker is out of contract in 2025, but the Reds have been given a minor boost regarding his future.

It was reported by Matteo Moretto on Friday that Real Madrid were paying very close attention to Alexander-Arnold’s situation, with no advances between Liverpool and the defender regarding a new deal. This summer Liverpool will be faced with a choice of whether to sell him if he does not accept a new contract.

Now Moretto has revealed to Football España that Real Madrid will wait to see how talks progress with Liverpool before making a move for England star. If Alexander-Arnold decides he wants to leave Liverpool, only then will they make a move, rather than trying to go after him now.

This is in contrast of course to how things appear to be playing out with Alphonso Davies at Bayern Munich, who has been in their sights for the past year. It appears Alexander-Arnold is seen as a market opportunity rather than a long-term plan, albeit they have been keeping tabs on him for several years. No doubt they won’t be the only suitor for Alexander-Arnold either.