Real Madrid outline plan to sign 18-year-old wonderkid with advantage over PSG and Chelsea

Real Madrid have set their sights on teenage talent Leny Yoro to strengthen their defence, according to the latest reports in the Spanish capital, and they have an edge on their rivals.

Yoro, 18, is enjoying a breakout season at Lille, and has caught the eye of all of Europe’s top clubs. With his contract up in 2025, Lille are desperately trying to renew his deal, but so far without success. The player himself is keen to make the jump this summer, and not doing so keeps his price lower and his options more open.

Los Blancos, as per Diario AS, have a slight advantage over their rivals Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Bayern Munich. Lille do not want to sell to rivals PSG, and demanded €100m for Yoro in January when they moved for him. Regarding the other rivals, the presence of Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga, who provide a support system for Yoro and an example as players who have succeeded in making the transition from Ligue 1.

For Real Madrid, Yoro is their top option to add to their defence, which they would like to get younger, with Nacho Fernandez, David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger all into their thirties. They do not want to pay the €60m asking price for Yoro, and will wait until Lille drop their demands, or try to work on a deal that sees Yoro arrive for free the following summer. In addition to their own scouting, he has the seal of approval from Kylian Mbappe – the French superstar has noted to his camp that Yoro is the defender that caused him the most trouble this season.

In recent months, Football España have reported that Real Madrid have been in contact with Yoro’s camp in order to sound out a deal. Following deals for Arda Guler, Endrick Felipe and Jude Bellingham, their record of recruiting the top starlets on the market is good. Perhaps the biggest obstacle is that Yoro may not want to wait a year, and other sides might be able to meet Lille’s asking price this summer.