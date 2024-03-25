Real Madrid legend Luka Modric unlikely to head to Saudi Arabia after exit

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric looks as if he will draw a legendary stint at the club to an end this summer, 13 years after joining Los Blancos. However he has no intention of retiring.

Modric has reportedly been frustrated by the lack of game he has had this season, having been promised that he would remain a key player when he renewed his deal last summer. Modric turned down an approach from Saudi Arabia last summer which could have netted him hundreds of millions of euros.

It looks as if he will leave this season, although The Athletic report that the conversation between Modric and Real Madrid has not taken place. They say that if he does leave, then he is likely to join another team in Europe, or head to Major League Soccer in the United States, which appeal to him more than the Saudi Pro League where former teammates Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema have gone.

That tallies with the idea that Modric is keen to make to the 2026 World Cup with Croatia, with MLS generally considered a stronger league than its Saudi counterpart. Where exactly the 38-year-old would go in Europe is unclear, but he likely won’t be short of offers, having shown in recent weeks that he still has plenty of quality to offer.