Real Madrid have concrete interest in making 16-year-old creator next big signing from South America

River Plate appear to have the next big gem to come out of Latin American future on their hands in 16-year-old Franco Mastantuono. Following on from a successful move for Julian Alvarez, Manchester City have already secured the future of Claudio Echeverri. Real Madrid believe that Mastantuono has the required talent though.

As per Marca, Real Madrid have been to scout him in recent weeks, taking advantage of a trip to check in with Endrick Felipe, who is due to move to the Santiago Bernabeu in the next three months. While he has been linked with Manchester City and Barcelona, a series of top clubs are likely to be interested.

Mastantuono recently renewed his deal with River until December of 2026, increasing his release clause to €45m in the process, a fee that the Madrid-based daily claim is on the large side, but the race has already begun to secure his signature.

The teenage talent will not be able to move to a European giant until 2026, when he turns 18, but as has been seen with Endrick, Echeverri and Vitor Roque, that is no obstacle to those giants. It looks as if he could be the next big-money teenager to cross the Atlantic, and Real Madrid certainly have a good record of persuading young talents that they are the best landing spot.