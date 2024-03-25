Matteo Moretto Transfer Column: Mikayil Faye, Atletico Madrid defender hunt and Manuel Pellegrini future

Matteo Moretto gives Football España exclusive information on the latest deals dominating the papers in Spain, as revealed in the Daily Briefing.

Saudi Arabia won’t poach star La Liga manager despite lucrative package

As far as I know, Real Betis want to continue with Manuel Pellegrini and the two parties are already planning the future together. As of today there is maximum harmony between Pellegrini and Betis.

Manchester United have scouted impressive Barcelona youngster who could be allowed to leave

Mikayil Faye is a young player with great potential. Many European clubs like him, he has definitely been seen live by scouts from Manchester United and Bayer Leverkusen. He will have a lot of interest in the transfer market, but his future next season depends on the offers that arrive.

RC Lens and Real Sociedad defenders top Atletico Madrid shortlist

Atletico, as we have already told you, are already looking at the market in search of defenders, and we reiterate the fact that Facundo Medina, from Lens, and Robin Le Normand, from Real Sociedad, are two of the players that they appreciate most. There are also others on the list, of course, and Atletico will take their time to assess the ideal defender to focus on. It will come down to value for money, but it’s something they are already working on.