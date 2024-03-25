Dani Alves posts €1m bail after rape conviction – leaves prison after 14 months

Former Barcelona, Sevilla and Brazil defender Dani Alves has exited prison 14 months after handing himself into the authorities,. The Brazilian defender was convicted of rape just over a month ago, but has appealed the verdict and since been granted bail.

Alves was given a €1m bail bond last week, but had been struggling to find the funds, given his own financial crisis. However his family have found the finance to spring 40-year-old from prison over a year later. Alves also has a 1,000m restraining order from the victim, and has had his passports confiscated in order to reduce the flight risk, which was the reason he was denied bail before the trial.

He was sentenced to four and a half years of jail after paying €150k in damages to the victim, but his defence has appealed in order to try for an innocent verdict. The prosecution and victim have also appealed, seeking nine and twelve-year sentences respectively.

It could be some time before the appeal is settled. The initial trial took over a year to reach court, and it may be worth significant time to the Brazilian.