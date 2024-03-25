Barcelona receive enquiries from Aston Villa and Everton over young talent

Barcelona have very few players that are not for sale for the right price this summer, and it is no surprise that Premier League clubs have started eyeing one or two of their young talents. Perhaps one of the players that could be good business for Barcelona is Fermin Lopez.

The 20-year-old midfielder burst into the consciousness of Blaugrana fans in preseason, scoring and assisting against Real Madrid. His performances would ultimately earn him a spot in the squad for this season, and he has taken advantage of the opportunities he has had for the most part, in particular against Los Blancos, Napoli and Atletico Madrid.

🚨 Everton and Aston Villa are interested in Fermin Lopez. Everton already tried to sign him in January. However, at the moment, Fermin is only considering continuing at Barca. @tjuanmarti pic.twitter.com/MFOxeOHzso — barcacentre (@barcacentre) March 25, 2024

According to Sport, Aston Villa and Everton have both asked about Lopez with regard to a move this summer. However they say that regardless of the offers, they have a low chance of signing him, as Lopez is determined to succeed at Barcelona. He wants to continue to carve out a role for himself in Catalonia, where he came through the academy.

This comes after news last week that Barcelona had placed Fermin’s name on the table as one of the players they would be willing to trade in order to lower the price for Everton midfielder Amadou Onana, who is their top target this summer. Lopez signed a contract earlier this season until 2027, and has a €400m release clause.