Atletico Madrid tie down new deal for iconic captain

Atletico Madrid have sealed a new contract for captain Koke Resurreccion after months of negotiation with the veteran midfielder.

Koke has been in talks with Atletico over a fresh deal for some time, but after Matteo Moretto told Football España that the deal would likely be tied up during the international break, so it has proven. Los Rojiblancos confirmed a deal that sees him extend until 2025, with an option for a renewal at the end of every season depending on his participation. It is not clear what those factors are yet.

As per Marca, Koke has taken a pay cut of around 60% to remain at the club, dropping his annual salary from €8m to just over €3m per season, a similar level to the contracts that Rodrigo Riquelme and Pablo Barrios are on.

The 32-year-old remains ever-present for Diego Simeone 626 games into his Atletico career. Their best performances this season against Real Madrid and Inter have involved huge performances from Koke. There is no doubt that the signing of Arthur Vermeeren is a nod to the fact that Koke is coming into the home straight of his career. He joined the club at the age of 6 in 1992, and has been there since, captaining Atletico to their 2021 title.

“It is the club’s most golden era,” Koke said in a statement.

“I have had many opportunities to leave here, my home, and I have not wanted to. How could I leave at the best time, when it is most enjoyable. Although you have to be there in the most difficult moments, you also have to know how to enjoy the good ones. It is a huge pride to be captain of Atletico in this beautiful period. I have been able to repay Miguel Angel Gil and the club for the great effort they made for me as a junior. More than a memory, I will take with me my teammates, Gabi, Juanfran, Godín, Simeone, the people… I want to return to Neptuno with the fans. We have reached a good agreement for both parties to be able to continue here until practically the day I can retire. Atleti is my life”