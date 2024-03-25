Athletic Club extend contract of key defender

Athletic Club have extended the contract of left-back Yuri Berchiche through to 2025, which will be his seventh year at the club.

The 34-year-old has been a key part of Los Leones since arriving from Paris Saint-Germain in 2018, although he has suffered from a series of injuries during that time. He remains their record signing, having cost €24m.

@Athletic_en have confirmed the extension of Yuri Berchiche's contract through next season.pic.twitter.com/ff6CHAW2Mf — Football España (@footballespana_) March 25, 2024

This season too has been blighted by fitness issues at various points, but Athletic and Ernesto Valverde have retained faith in him to extend his deal, which he noted he was delighted to do. He has been struggling with a muscle issue of late too, but is expected to return after the international break. Athletic’s next fixture is against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu, before they head to Sevilla to face Real Mallorca a week later in the Copa del Rey final.

Outside of Imanol de Albeniz, who has seen game time on occasion this year, Yuri remains Athletic’s only natural left-back in the first team. They have signed Adama Boiro from Osasuna in the January transfer window, but he appears to be a project for the future.