Agreement between Barcelona and Ronald Araujo not close

Barcelona are facing some tough decisions this summer ahead of what is set to be a chaotic transfer window for the Blaugrana, with their economic situation likely to factor into all of their processes. One of the most prominent is the future of Ronald Araujo, who is in talks over a new deal to secure his future at Barcelona, but is also a candidate to be one of their big sales in the next transfer market.

It has been reported that Araujo is awaiting a contract that reflects his status, having agreed to help Barcelona by penning a team-friendly deal in 2022. The most recent was that the two parties were closer to a new deal after conversations between Deco and Araujo.

🚨 Barcelona and Cubarsí's camp have already spoken about a renewal, and although there is good harmony, but there are still many details to be polished. @Luis_F_Rojo pic.twitter.com/pW4uvg3y28 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) March 25, 2024

However Matteo Moretto has confirmed to Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing that no advances have been made in negotiations in recent weeks regarding a new deal, and a deal remains a good way off for the time being.

Araujo and Frenkie de Jong have been highlighted as the two key players that Barcelona could be willing to part with for a big fee, and in contrast to the Uruguayan, de Jong appears to be in no hurry to negotiate a new deal given his salary is thought to be on the higher side.