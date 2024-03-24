Two European giants have scouted Barcelona youngster in person – sale not ruled out

Barcelona will have to make sacrifices somewhere this summer in terms of selling their assets, and to a certain extent, Sporting Director Deco will have to weigh up which of their players are expendable, even if they might like to hold onto them. That might be the case for Senegalese defender Mikayil Faye.

The 19-year-old centre-back arrived from Croatian side NK Kustosija for €1.5m last summer, and has been performing in the Barca Atletic side under Rafael Marquez all season. Although Xavi Hernandez has yet to hand him a debut, he has been included in the Blaugrana squad before.

🎥 Mika Faye's incredible goal in his Senegal debut: https://t.co/l6vLFXY9yO — barcacentre (@barcacentre) March 22, 2024

Faye has recently been linked to Manchester United, Inter Milan and Bayer Leverkusen, with a rumoured price of around €30m sufficient to extract him from the Blaugrana. Matteo Moretto has confirmed to Football España that scouts from United and Leverkusen have seen Faye in the flesh, and that if the right offer comes in, Barcelona would be willing to let him out the door this summer.

Left-footed, strong, pacy and good on the ball, Faye has a number of attributes that make him attractive to top sides who feel, like Barcelona, that he could become a top-level defender. However with Pau Cubarsi, Ronald Araujo, Inigo Martinez, Andreas Christensen and Jules Kounde ahead of him in the pecking order, and Eric Garcia and Clement Lenglet to return from loan deals, it would require several sales ahead of Faye to get him into the first team next season. A lucrative deal for Barcelona could be in the best interests of all parties.