Toni Kroos will delay Real Madrid future decision

Toni Kroos has offered a slightly cryptic update on his future plans at Real Madrid.

Los Blancos fans are waiting to see if the veteran midfielder signs another one year extension at this summer.

Kroos and his long term midfield partner Luka Modric have signed a string of 12 months renewals in recent years but 2024 will see a change.

Modric’s lack of game time is expected to see the Croatian leave Madrid but Kroos is rumoured to be keen to continue.

Despite turning 34 at the start of the year, Kroos remains vital in the Real Madrid engine room, with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confident of a renewal being agreed.

However, Kroos has consistently stated his desire to retire on a high, and the potential to call time on his glittering career remains open.

Real Madrid are expected to grant him extra time off in the final weeks of the season, to prepare for Euro 2024, and it is then when he will make a decision.

“It’s the decision that I have to make in one or two months in Madrid and then we will see”, via reports from COPE.