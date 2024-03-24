“They’ll realise what a big player he is” – Aurelien Tchouameni “confirms” Kylian Mbappe’s move to Real Madrid

In February, it was widely reported that Kylian Mbappe had told Paris Saint-Germain of his decision to leave the club at the end of the season. His contract expires in June, and he has no intention of signing a new one – this opened the door for him to finally join Real Madrid in the summer.

An agreement is yet to be reached, and Mbappe himself recently stated that there is nothing to announce. However, France teammate Aurelien Tchouameni – himself already at Real Madrid – has appeared to confirm during an interview with Telefoot (via GFFN) that his close friend will be joining him in the Spanish capital this summer.

“The Spanish are already aware of the player that Mbappe is. When they see him on a daily basis, they’ll realise what a big player he is.”

Real Madrid supporters are sure to be counting down the days until Mbappe joins, and an announcement is expected soon, although it will depend on how Los Blancos and PSG perform in the remaining stages of the Champions League.