“They need to improve quality” – Real Sociedad star delivers blunt assessment of teammates

It’s been a tough season for Real Sociedad. Despite having reached the knockout stages of the Champions League, where they lost to Paris Saint-Germain at the round of 16 stage, Imanol Alguacil’s side have largely struggled, especially since the start of 2024.

During this last three-month period, they have dropped 10 points away from the top four, and it looks like Europa League qualification will be their best bet. Sheraldo Becker, who joined La Real on a permanent deal from Union Berlin in January, gave a frank assessment of why he thinks it has been such a struggle, as per ESPN (via Estadio Deportivo).

“To be honest, they need to strengthen with some players, they need to improve quality; but here I do get to play with all the midfielders who play for the Spanish national team.”

Despite having only joined La Real in the winter, Becker appeared to welcome a move to Ajax, whom he has been linked with in recent weeks.

“Ajax can always call me and then we’ll see what happens.”

Becker isn’t wrong about Real Sociedad lacking quality, although it’s not the only reason for their 2024 struggles. The summer transfer window will need to be effective, meaning that Sporting Director Roberto Olabe has a big job on his hands.