Spain star not considering Bayer Leverkusen exit

Alejandro Grimaldo has rejected rumours of a possible summer exit from Bayer Leverkusen.

The Spanish international has played a starring role at club level so far this season with nine league goals and 11 assists in top flight action.

The 28-year-old has adapted instantly to Xabi Alonso’s set up in Germany and the club are pushing for a first ever Bundesliga title in the coming weeks.

With a ten point title lead over holders Bayern Munich, Grimaldo’s team are in pole position, alongside knockout games in the DfB Pokal and UEFA Europa League.

Speculation continues to grow over Grimaldo leaving, and potentially following Alonso to the Premier League, but the former Benfica wing back is content in Germany.

“There’s always talk about my future, every summer it seems I’m going to join many different clubs, but I’m focused on Leverkusen”, as per reports from Mundo Deportivo.

“This season we have been successful. I want to win titles with my club and be on the list to play for Spain at the Euros.

“For the moment I’m only thinking about the present, which is very nice.”

Grimaldo’s contract in Leverkusen expires in 2027 and the club could demand at least €50m to consider a summer sale.

Alonso’s team face a busy return to action next month, with a domestic cup semi final against Dusseldorf, and a Europa League quarter final against West Ham United.