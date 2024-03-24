Real Madrid in no rush to sign 20-year-old identified as long-term successor to Dani Carvajal

With both Dani Carvajal and Lucas Vazquez being 32, Real Madrid will soon in need of a new right-back, someone that would be a long-term successor to the former. There is one player that has already been identified as a key candidate, and that is Sevilla youngster Juanlu Sanchez.

Juanlu is well-liked among club bosses at Los Blancos, and they view him as an excellent option to take over from Carvajal. However, they are in no rush to sign him, as they want talks to be on their terms, as reported by Estadio Deportivo.

The idea is for Real Madrid to continue with Carvajal and Vazquez as their right-back options for next season, after which the situation will then be re-evaluated. In the summer of 2025, Juanlu would have 12 months left on his Sevilla contract (provided that he doesn’t renew), so Los Blancos could enter into negotiations then to secure a cut-price deal.

For now, Juanlu would cost his release clause, which currently sits at €15m but will rise to €20m if he plays three more matches for Sevilla. The Andalusians are calm about the situation, hence why Real Madrid are prepared to bide their time.