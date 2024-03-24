Real Madrid growing in confident over Toni Kroos contract situation

Toni Kroos made his first international appearance in almost three years for Germany against France on Saturday night, as he prepares to take part at this summer’s European Championship. At this stage, it’s still unknown whether that tournament will be the 34-year-old final act in football, as he’s yet to decide whether to retire, or extend his contract at Real Madrid for another season.

Kroos intends to retire from football while on top of his game, which he certainly is at the moment. However, Real Madrid are desperate to convince him to stay for an additional 12 months, and Fabrizio Romano has told The Daily Briefing that they are expecting him to agree a renewal.

“There is optimism that Real Madrid will be able to keep the experienced German midfielder for one more season. Real Madrid remain optimistic and confident, they are waiting for Kroos to make a final decision, but they believe there is a good chance to keep him at the club.”

Kroos has been one of Real Madrid’s best players this season, and it’s clear to see why they are so determined to convince him not to retire. His decision is likely to be known before the end of the season.