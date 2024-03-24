Real Madrid to hold Eder Militao back for Manchester City trip

Real Madrid will not take any risks over Eder Militao’s return to the squad next month.

The Brazilian international has been working in Valdebebas during the international break as he looks to build up his fitness for a comeback.

The central defender took part in a friendly game with the reserve team in midweek but the are cautious following Thibaut Courtois’ own setback.

The Belgian international will now undergo a second knee operation and misses the remainder of the campaign.

Carlo Ancelotti had previously hinted the pair were on a similar recovery track and could feature against Barcelona on April 21.

However, there is some delicate optimism over his ability to play a role in the second leg of Real Madrid’s UEFA Champions League clash with Manchester City four days before.

As per the latest from Marca, Militao has been ruled out of the first leg, but the 26-year-old will be tested against Mallorca on April 13 to see if he can make the trip to Manchester.