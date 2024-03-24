PSG star keen on La Liga move to Girona

Paris Saint-Germain defender Layvin Kurzawa could join La Liga side Girona this summer.

Girona are aiming for a strong end to the current campaign to secure a first ever UEFA Champions League qualification via a top our finish.

The Catalans will have an increased transfer budget to work with, if they seal a Champions League spot, and the squad is expected to change.

Several players have been linked with potential exits with loaneee Savio Moreira tipped to complete a switch to Premier League giants Manchester City.

Kurzawa’s agent has confirmed Girona’s interest in his client as they look to bring in more European experience.

“Spanish clubs are interested, I’m still convinced Layvin is a top-level player”, as per reports from Fabrizio Romano.

“We’re interested in Girona, with an experienced squad, in a beautiful region and a club that plays good football.

“Several clubs have proposed a project to Layvin, so we’ll take time to make a coherent choice.”

Kurzawa will available as a free agent in the coming months with PSG confirming they will not be renewing his expiring contract.

The veteran full back has not started a game for PSG this season and he could push for a two year contract to make the move to Catalonia.