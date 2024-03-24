Manchester United keeping tabs on Barcelona starlet, 19-year-old could be prised away for €30m

Barcelona will need to make multiple significant sales this summer if they are to ease their ongoing financial burdens, although Sporting Director Deco is keen to keeping together much of the current playing squad. This could open the door to younger players being sold on, one of which could be Mikayil Faye.

Faye is considered to be a top talent within Barcelona, and they have high hopes that he will become the next youngster to break into the first team. However, he is not there yet, and there is a possibility that Deco could cash in, with interest growing in the newly-capped Senegalese international.

According to the Daily Mail, the likes of Manchester United, Bayer Leverkusen and Inter Milan are all interested in the 19-year-old. The report states that a fee of £25m (just under €30m) could be enough for Barcelona to part ways with the teenage defender.

At this stage, it is Leverkusen who look to be in a better position to make their move. Barcelona could use the interest to drive up their asking price, although they could equally decide to block any transfers, as they did with Faye during the winter.