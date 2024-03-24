Manchester City stalwart suffers injury concern 16 days out from Real Madrid showdown

Real Madrid’s Champions League quarter-final clash with Manchester City is undoubtedly the tie of the round, with the two teams considered as the big favourites to win this season’s competition. Whoever does progress would fancy their chances of ending up with the iconic trophy.

Los Blancos will welcome back Eder Militao in time for the first leg at the Santiago Bernabeu, scheduled for the 9th of April, but the visitors could be missing one of their own key defenders. Kyle Walker appeared to suffer a muscular injury during England’s friendly defeat to Brazil on Saturday night, as per MD.

At this stage, it’s not clear how serious the problem is for Walker. He tried to play on before eventually being substituted, which could be a good sign for Man City. Real Madrid would certainly be hoping that the veteran full-back is missing, as it would be a significant advantage for them.