Premier League holders Manchester City a keeping a close eye on Everton star Jarrad Branthwaite.

Everton’s top flight survival will be settled in the coming weeks, with Sean Dyche’s side in the middle of a relegation battle, and facing another potential Premier League points deduction.

Branthwaite committed his future to Everton earlier this season with a contract extension until 2027 signed at Goodison Park.

However, his impressive form, and Everton’s financial issues have ensured a rise in transfer speculation since the start of 2024.

Real Madrid have already registered an interest in the new England international with Branthwaite also confirming his defensive idol is former Los Blancos captain Sergio Ramos.

As per the latest from the Daily Mail, City are currently at the front of the queue for Branthwaite, with Everton ready to demand a minimum of £60m for the 21-year-old centre back.

Branthwaite’s elevation into the England senior squad this month is another sign of his progress and he could be included in Gareth Southgate’s Euro 2024 panel.