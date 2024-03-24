Ligue 1 defender tops shortlist to strengthen Atletico Madrid backline in the summer

Atletico Madrid have highlighted their backline as one off the areas to prioritise in the summer, with this season on course to be the worst defensively since Diego Simeone took over Los Rojiblancos in 2011.

A series of names have been linked with Los Rojiblancos for the summer, including Lille wonderkid and Valencia starlet Cristhian Mosquera. But it appears as though Atletico will go for a more established defender in addition to a younger option, based on a recent report from Matteo Moretto.

🚨🇲🇪 JUST IN: Stefan Savic may leave Atlético Madrid in June, making room for a second center-back, in addition to Christian Mosquera. [🎖️: @marca] pic.twitter.com/rxOokNbqi7 — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) March 24, 2024

The Italian transfer journalist has told Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing that two of the players Atletico are most keen on for this summer are RC Lens’ Facundo Medina and Real Sociedad’s Robin Le Normand.

The latter will be well-known to Atletico fans, having played against them numerous times and debuted in the Spanish national team in the last year. Meanwhile Medina has been a stalwart for Lens over the past two seasons, helping them to secure a return to the Champions League. The 24-year-old also has three caps for Argentina, but has made his name in the North of France after moving from Talleres in 2020 for €3.5m.