Kylian Mbappe: My future will be confirmed before Euro 2024

Kylian Mbappe has confirmed his new club will be confirmed before Euro 2024 starts on June 14.

The France captain has opted against signing a contract extension at Paris Saint-Germain and will end his link with the club in June.

As a free agent, Mbappe is widely expected to join Real Madrid, with a deal almost complete to finally bring him to the Spanish capital.

The saga has continued to roll on, with an agreement in place not to announce his switch formally until the end of the campaign, or potentially slightly earlier.

PSG and Real Madrid can only meet in the UEFA Champions League final this season, and the big reveal could happen beforehand, if either team is knocked out.

Mbappe was asked about the latest on the situation, following France’s 2-0 friendly defeat to Germany in Lyon, and the striker stated it is almost resolved.

“People will know my future before the Euros. I’m very calm about it”, as per reports from Telefoot, via Mundo Deportivo.

“My future is no longer a huge topic at the club, no one talks to me about it anymore.

“I’ll be at the Euros with calm head, ready to do great things for France.”

France wrap up their current international window with a clash against Chile on March 26.