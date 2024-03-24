Joao Cancelo slams ‘lies’ told over Manchester City exit

Joao Cancelo has reiterated his frustration over how he left Manchester City for Barcelona last summer.

The Portuguese international agreed a season long loan to Catalonia after spending the second half of 2022/23 at Bayern Munich.

Cancelo made no secret of his desire to leave Manchester and join Barcelona and La Blaugrana are working on a deal to sign him permanently in the coming months.

However, the relationship between Cancelo and City has continued to sour, and the defender has hit back at rumours over his attitude in Pep Guardiola’s squad.

As part of a wide ranging interview with A Bola, during his spell with Portugal this month, Cancelo has opened up on his ability to show resilience in tough circumstances in Manchester.

His irritation over how City have treated him is clear, and he rejected comments of not being a team player, as he looked to leave the club in 2023.

“Lies were told! I have never been a bad teammate, you can ask Rico Lewis or Nathan Ake”, he said.

“I don’t have any superiority or inferiority complex towards them, but that is the coach’s opinion.

“I think Man City were a little ungrateful to me in saying that. I was a very important player in the years I was there. I never failed in my commitment to the club, the fans and I always gave my all.”

Cancelo’s representatives will continue to work on a deal to keep him in Spain next season but Barcelona and City are no closer to agreeing a fee for the 29-year-old.