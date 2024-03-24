“I didn’t know what to say” – Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal reveals bizarre fan experience

You know you’re big time when fans start clambering to meet you, and get your signature. For Lamine Yamal, he is now at that stage, having established himself as a regular starter for Barcelona this season, despite only being 16 years of age.

For one fan, they went even further than asking for an autograph, as Lamine Yamal revealed that he was asked for his phone number, in what he described as his weirdest fan experience so far, as per MD.

“Recently I was approached by a girl, we were in an elevator. She asked me for a picture and said, ‘Give me your phone number, I need it. No. I don’t want it at all, I just want to have it.’ I didn’t know what to say to her, and we were stuck in an elevator.”

Speaking of girls, Lamine Yamal also made a rather specific prediction as to when he thinks he will get married – he also thinks it will happen before fellow youngster Fermin Lopez.

“For sure, me (I’ll get married first). I’m getting married when I’m 26.”

That sort of stuff will be a world away for Lamine Yamal. For now, he will be fully focus on his football, which is pleasing for Barcelona.