Former Barcelona and Real Betis coach touted to make return to management in Brazil

Quique Setien has been out of work since being sacked by Villarreal in September, although he may not have to wait too much longer to make his return to the managerial scene, albeit in rather unfamiliar territory.

Aside from a three-month spell in charge of Equatorial Guinea, Setien has never managed outside of Spain. He managed Real Betis from 2017 to 2019, before taking charge of Barcelona in 2020 – his tenure lasted just seven months in Catalonia, with that fateful match against Bayern Munich being his final game in charge. He returned to management with Villarreal last season, but was dismissed a few weeks into the current campaign.

He could head to Brazil to get back into management, with Diario AS reporting that Botafogo have him on their shortlist to be their next head coach.

It’s expected that the Serie A side will announce their new manager next week, at which point Setien will know whether he is back in football.