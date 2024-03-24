Antoine Griezmann’s absence hurt France as Didier Deschamps‘ side suffered a 2-0 friendly defeat to rivals Germany.

In a eye-catching clash in Lyon, France’s credentials as Euro 2024 favourites were given a tough test by a revived German team, bolstered by the return of Toni Kroos.

Les Bleus lacked their usual fluency in attack with link man Griezmann missing through injury for the hosts.

Griezmann was forced to withdraw from Deschamps’ squad due to an ongoing ankle injury which ended his 84-match streak of consecutive games for France.

Deschamps was asked about the factor of Griezmann at full time and the former midfielder offered a reminder of the veteran’s importance.

“I didn’t need this game to know the importance of Antoine, but if he’d been here, it would still have been a difficult game”, as per reports from Mundo Deportivo.

“He’s an essential part of the team, but we were lacking in many areas, and that makes it difficult at the highest level.”

France wrap up their current international window with a clash against Chile on March 26 but Griezmann will remain in Madrid to continue his rehabilitation programme.