Bayern Munich have set out a clear stance on Alphonso Davies’ future at the club.

The Canadian international has been locked in contract extension talks with the Bundesliga giants since the end of 2023.

His current contract in Bavaria expires in 2025, and there has been no progress on a renewal, as Real Madrid prepare an offer.

As per reports from Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg, Davies’ demands for a €20m salary until 2029 will not be met, with the club sticking at €14m.

👀Real Madrid watch on as Bayern Munich set contract deadline for Alphonso Davies 🇨🇦 https://t.co/0Jkoylv9RH — Football España (@footballespana_) March 24, 2024

That position will not change, and Bayern are rumoured to be requesting a final answer on their offer before the end of March.

If Davies declines the package put forward, Bayern Munich will listen to offers of around €50m for him this summer, to avoid a free transfer exit in 2025.

Real Madrid are ready to swoop in, but the Spanish champions elect are confident they can secure a lower price, due to Davies’ contract running down at the Allianz Arena.