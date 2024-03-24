Barcelona sweating on fitness of key defender after injury scare on international duty

The last thing that Barcelona need at the moment is more injuries, especially as they go into a crucial period of the season. Xavi Hernandez is already without Gavi, Alejandro Balde, Pedri and Frenkie de Jong for the time being, and now, another one of his key players has suffered a problem.

That is Jules Kounde, who played an hour for France in their friendly match against Germany on Saturday night. The 25-year-old suffered a blow to his ankle, but fortunately for Barcelona, it is not serious. Telefoot journalist Saber Desfarges (via MD) has revealed that “he did not twist his ankle, it was just a strong blow that was treated with ice”.

It means that Kounde is expected to remain in France for their second friendly of the international break, which takes place against Chile on Tuesday. Barcelona will hope that he avoids playing that, although Les Bleus head coach Didier Deschamps will be the man to decide that.