Barcelona star “could be one to watch” this summer amid strong speculation of possible exit

Because of this well-documented financial problems, Barcelona will be forced into making multiple significant sales this summer, as they aim to have funds available to their next manager, who is yet to be revealed. At this stage, several players have emerged as possible candidates to be sold, with Raphinha being one of the leaders.

The Brazilian winger has lost his regular starting place to Lamine Yamal in recent months, and given that he has a high market value, he is a prime option to be sold. Saudi Arabia certainly want him, and there are reports that he could bring in as much as €100m to the Catalan giants.

Speaking to The Daily Briefing, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Raphinha’s situation at Barcelona is very open.

“I’m not aware of any official or formal bid from Al Hilal for Raphinha at this stage, despite what’s been reported by some outlets. I’m still told that Raphinha could be one to watch in the summer in the even of good proposal, but I’m not in the position to confirm about Saudi as most likely destination as I’m told is nothing close or concrete so far, so I believe Europe is still an option.”

It does seem increasingly likely that Raphinha will be sold this summer. A move to Saudi Arabia would be best for Barcelona, as they could command a larger fee, but it’s unlikely that the 27-year-old would be willing to go there – despite the astronomical wages on offer.