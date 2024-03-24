Atletico Madrid outline clear stance on Joao Felix as Barcelona prepare to come calling again

During this summer’s transfer window, Joao Felix will be one to watch, as he was in 2023. Like then, he is not expected to remain at Atletico Madrid, where he has burned his bridges over the last 12-18 months.

Felix initially fell out with Diego Simeone, which is what led to him leaving for Chelsea in January 2023, before he joined Barcelona last summer on another loan deal. Atletico Madrid want to sell him this time around, with their asking price set at €80m, although they are prepared to orchestrate another temporary exit, as per Diario AS.

This would suit Barcelona, who are not prepared to pay that much to sign Felix on a permanent basis. It’s likely that they will make another loan offer, and some sort of buy clause – optional or mandatory – will be added in.

Atletico Madrid have no intention of allowing Felix back into the first team fold, which does give Barcelona an advantage, especially considering that they believe the Portuguese only wants to play for them.