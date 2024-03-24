Atletico Madrid no longer consider defender to be indispensable, “interesting” offer could be accepted

It’s been a difficult season for Atletico Madrid, who have fallen short in all competitions so far – aside from the Champions League. They have definitely underperformed, with their defence having been especially poor.

This includes Nahuel Molina, who has often been dropped at right wing-back in favour of Marcos Llorente, who appears more convincing in the eyes of head coach Diego Simeone. This is despite the fact that the Argentine was considered to be a crucial player, but that isn’t the case now.

Because of this, MD say that Atleti no longer consider Molina to be indispensable in the transfer market. They would seriously consider selling him this summer if an “interesting” offer were to be received.

🚨🇦🇷 JUST IN: Atlético Madrid is seriously considering the possibility of accepting an interesting offer for Nahuel Molina in the upcoming transfer window.@mundodeportivo pic.twitter.com/yBrVpsv0k5 — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) March 24, 2024

It will be interesting to see whether Atletico Madrid do try to move on Molina this summer. He’s certainly had a difficult season, and as a result, there is a decent chance that he is replaced anyway, even if he doesn’t actively leave.