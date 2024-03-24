Atletico Madrid legend backs Saul Niguez to rediscover form in season finale

Current and former Atletico Madrid stars have lined up support Saul Niguez during his spell of mixed form.

Niguez is training with a reduced first team squad during the international as he aims for a strong end to the season.

The Spanish international posted a frustrated message on social media earlier this month after missing a shootout penalty as Atletico edged past Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League last 16.

The 29-year-old remains a key part of the Los Rojiblancos squad but he admitted to struggling for consistency at a crucial part of the campaign.

With Atletico back in action on April 1, Niguez will be challenged to push them back into the La Liga top four, and battle past Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League quarter finals.

Former teammate Juanfran Torres has backed him to overcome the setback and rediscover the best version of himself at the perfect time.

“He does not need to apologise. His commitment over the years cannot be doubted. He’s an Atletico legend”, as per reports from DAZN, via Mundo Deportivo.

“There’s always criticism, even when things are going well. He just needs to keep working hard, as he is doing.”

Torres’ comments were echoed by current Atletico striker Alvaro Morata and former forward David Villa.

“He knows we are with him to the death, I’ve told him that. If he keeps working and giving his all, I hope he can give us a place in the semi final or final of the Champions League”, said Morata.

“His commitment to Atletico is beyond doubt. Not just this year, but across his lifetime”, added Villa.