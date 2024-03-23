Real Sociedad star Takefusa Kubo has returned early to Spain following international duty with Japan.

Kubo was called up by Japan for their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier double header against North Korea.

The La Real winger did not feature in the first meeting as Japan sealed a 1-0 win in Tokyo ahead of travelling to Pyongyang next week.

However, the return tie has now been cancelled due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’ as cited by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) as per The Guardian.

The decision came following a request by the North Korea FA to switch the game to a neutral venue at short notice with FIFA and the AFC opting to cancel the fixture.

A fresh date will be confirmed in the coming weeks, but the Japan squad has been disbanded, with Kubo heading back to San Sebastian.

Real Sociedad go to Basque rivals Alaves on March 31, and they are currently ten points adrift of a Champions League qualification place, with nine league games left to play.